Rio Ferdinand's fiancée Kate Wright gives a big update on wedding plans She prepared the ultimate bridesmaids proposal

It looks like wedding planning is well underway for Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright. The former TOWIE star made an exciting start to the planning process by choosing her bridal party over the weekend – and she’ll have nine bridesmaids to accompany her down the aisle!

Kate went all out to plan the ultimate bridesmaids’ proposal, hosting a meal at Kent restaurant Lupo Bianco for her "favourite girls". Each of the women was treated to their own beautiful bouquet of flowers, candles, personalised pouches and poems asking them to be Kate’s bridesmaid, with the bride-to-be excitedly sharing photos of the gorgeous gifts on Instagram. How could they say no?!

Kate Wright will have nine bridesmaids at her wedding

Posting photos of herself with her bridal party on Instagram, Kate wrote: "What a special day… the day I asked my favourite girls to be my bridesmaids. The most perfect day in every way, overwhelmed with emotion love you all to bits."

Kate also said it had been "the most perfect day" as she shared close up glimpses at all of the special details she had organised for her bridesmaids, including a doughnut wall and flower wall that served as a stunning backdrop for their photos from the day.

Kate gave her bridesmaids special gifts and flowers

Among Kate’s bridal party is Rio’s daughter Tia, whom he shared with his wife Rebecca, who passed away in 2015. Kate has become step mum to her partner’s three young children, and the couple have been keen to involve them in their relationship – with Lorenz, Tate and Tia all there when Rio popped the question to Kate during a family holiday in Abu Dhabi in October.

The 27-year-old recently revealed details of the strict diet she follows in the lead up to her wedding, and admitted she had found some clever ways of incorporating more vegetables in her diet as she doesn’t like greens like kale and spinach.

