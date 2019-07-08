Rio Ferdinand celebrates stag do in Barcelona ahead of wedding to Kate Wright He had a special souvenir of his bride-to-be…

Rio Ferdinand has celebrated his upcoming wedding to Kate Wright with a stag do in Barcelona, just a couple of weeks after she jetted off to Mykonos with 16 of her friends. Ensuring he didn’t forget about his bride-to-be on a weekend of partying with his pals, the retired footballer was seen clutching a doll with Kate’s face on throughout the trip.

While Rio has yet to share any of the antics on social media, a post shared by a DJ from Go Beach Club showed the 40-year-old at a pool party in shorts, a sun hat and shades, with the inflatable doll clutched under his arm. Another fan also shared a photo of himself with Rio and footballer Benjamin Mendy during the Pop That Pool event.

Rio Ferdinand celebrated his stag party in Barcelona

Rio’s stag party comes two weeks after his wife-to-be enjoyed a hen do to remember on the Greek island of Mykonos. Just like Rio, Kate had a memento of her future spouse with her throughout the trip, including her very own doll with his face on, along with a suitcase emblazoned with his image.

MORE: Inside Kate Wright's incredible hen party wardrobe

The bridal party maintained a social media detox throughout the trip, but made up for lost time upon their return by sharing photos showing the different sartorial themes throughout the event, including the women all stepping out in swimwear from Kate’s collaboration with Very.

Kate Wright recently jetted off for her hen party in Mykonos

The couple’s pre-wedding celebrations will have fans speculating that their big day is imminent. The pair have been busy wedding planning since getting engaged during a holiday to Abu Dhabi in October, in front of Rio's three children – Lorenz, Tate and Tia.

GALLERY: Get hen party inspiration from these celebrity brides

In February, Kate revealed that she'll have nine bridesmaids to walk her down the aisle, after planning the ultimate bridesmaids' proposal by presenting each woman with their own beautiful bouquet of flowers, candles, personalised pouches and poems asking them to be her bridesmaid.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.