Ben Foden planning TWO wedding parties to celebrate whirlwind marriage The X Factor star married Jackie Belanoff Smith after two weeks of dating

Ben Foden has revealed some extravagant plans to celebrate his whirlwind nuptials to new bride Jackie Belanoff Smith. The X Factor: Celebrity star admitted that "there are still so many people that want to congratulate" him and his new wife, so they are planning to throw TWO wedding parties to celebrate their union. "Jackie and I are going to have a wedding party in America. We were thinking about doing one in America, in Connecticut or in the city in Manhattan and we're also going to do one in Cheshire in England."

The rugby player also confirmed plans for him and his wife to make a permanent move to the UK next summer. He added to the Mail Online: "With everything going on at the moment we're so busy, we haven't had time to do that yet as we have been bouncing back and forth. But we're planning to move back to England next summer and buy a house in Cheshire so we were thinking of having a big celebration then and bring everyone over from America and do it to celebrate our one year anniversary. We're dining out on it at the moment and enjoying it. There are still so many people that want to celebrate with us."

Ben surprised everyone with his whirlwind marriage

MORE: See the stunning new photo from Ben Foden and wife Jackie Belanoff Smith's big day

Ben, who shares two children Aoife, seven, and Tadhg, four, with ex-wife Una Healy, revealed in August that he had married New Yorker Jackie after two weeks of "seriously" dating. Taking to his Instagram page to share pictures from the surprise wedding, he posted a series of photos from the ceremony which took place on a luxury yacht. "This last year has been by far my toughest and most turbulent for a number of reasons that many of you I’m sure are aware of, in some way or another," he wrote in the caption.

Ben was married to Una Healy for six years

READ: Ben Foden reveals he 'will always love ex-wife Una Healy' after cheating scandal

Explaining why the couple decided to marry so soon, he explained: "The world has a funny way of working things out, many people think I'm a bad person - as I'm sure they’ll be many nasty comments left under this post by keyboard warriors a plenty. But I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship showed me love, a deep devoted love. People will say we are mad or crazy or even fools, as @snackyjax and I had only been dating seriously for a little over two weeks before deciding to get married. But when someone like her comes in to your life, why would I wait?"

Ben, who split from The Saturdays singer Una in July 2018 after six years of marriage, explained that his ex-wife gave her full blessing. "The people who needed to know, such as close family and friends were told before anyone else and they are happy for me including my beautiful ex-wife @unahealy who I love even more for her blessing," he said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.