Ben Foden reveals he 'will always love ex-wife Una Healy' after cheating scandal The former couple parted ways in July 2018

Ben Foden has touched upon his split from ex-wife Una Healy during an emotional segment on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. The rugby player, who has since relocated to New York for work, admitted his "life is a mess" after confirming he committed adultery. "My life's a bit of a mess. I'll always love Una. She's my first love and the mother of my kids," he shared on the army task show. "I never meant to hurt her in the way I did."

"I think it's quite appropriate to do a course like this to put some perspective on everything," he added. The former couple parted ways in July 2018 after six years of marriage. They share seven-year-old daughter Aoife and four-year-old son Tadhg together. "At the same time, it wasn't the only reason for our divorce to go through," Ben told the Guardian in February. "It's not ideal, but we're very amicable. We're getting through it, we're not the first people in the world to get divorced. We've got two little kids we adore."

Speaking about the aftermath of his cheating scandal, Ben remarked: "At the moment anything that's published about me is never very good and pretty rightly so because I was the one who committed adultery. It's hard because I'm away from my son and daughter. But I know they're in a great and loving environment with Una because she's a great mum. We never argue about that."

A short while after the break-up, Una opened up to HELLO! and revealed she was focusing on her children. "I'm so lucky to have them," the mum-of-two shared. "I never feel lonely or alone. They're lovely company and have brought joy into my life. The most important job for me is to be the best parent I can and to provide and look after them. They're my priority." She added: "My life has been turned upside down and I'm trying to figure it out. I'm taking each day as it comes and just being there for my children." Pop star Una, 37, has since found love with Irish hurler David Breen.

