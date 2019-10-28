John Torode shares peek into lavish pre-wedding celebration with Lisa Faulkner The couple tied the knot last Thursday

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner enjoyed the most beautiful wedding last week – and now the celebrity chef has revealed a glimpse of the incredible rehearsal dinner they shared the night before their big day. With their wedding set in the stunning Aynhoe Park in the Cotswolds, it seems the pair also enjoyed an evening meal at the venue the night before, with John revealing details on his Instagram account.

Sharing a photo of himself from the evening, John appears to be sitting in the venue's Orangery – an elegant dining space with towering arched windows and opulent pillars around the room. He wrote: "She even let me wear her crown the night before I married my wonderful girl @lisafaulknercooks #jolisa".

The couple married at Aynhoe Park in the Cotswolds

The playful snap features John wearing a peaked cap, embellished with diamantes and the word BRIDE emblazoned on it. Lisa was quick to show her affection for her new husband, commenting: "Such a spunk," a word used in Australia to describe someone who is attractive.

In the shot, John is sat at a long white table which is decked in silverware and lit with candles at the back of the room. A line of guests were seated alongside him and it looks like the most romantic setting for a pre-wedding celebration. And it was not just John who was over the moon to be celebrating his big day.

John and Lisa tied the knot last Thursday

Sharing a picture from their wedding, Lisa wrote: "The happiest day of my life!!! Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks! Apologies in advance. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love. Thank you @aynhoepark we didn't want to leave!"

John and Lisa – who announced their engagement in January – tied the knot in front of their close friends and family the following day, where Lisa's 13-year-old daughter Billie acted as Lisa's "best woman". Guests at the nuptials included Tamzin Outhwaite, Angela Griffin, Amanda Holden and Nicola Stephenson, who all recently celebrated with Lisa on her hen weekend. Meanwhile, John's MasterChef co-star Gregg Wallace also attended with his wife Anne-Marie Sterpini as well as Coronation Street star Charlie Condou.