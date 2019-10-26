Lisa Faulkner shares gorgeous behind-the-scenes photos from wedding to John Torode The former EastEnders star married the MasterChef judge on Thursday

Lisa Faulkner has given her followers a sneak peek into her wedding festivities just hours before she walked down the aisle. The former EastEnders star, who married MasterChef judge John Torode at Aynhoe Park on Thursday, posted a series of pre-wedding pictures - including one of herself looking rather glamourous in a glitzy black dress, which she teamed with her sparkly silver 'Team Bride' hat. She gushed: "The night before the wedding… the hat that keeps on giving!! We had such a lovely dinner with all the fam and our nearest and dearest @aynhoepark. Can't stop smiling." [sic]

Lisa Faulkner on the night before her wedding

She then went on to post pictures of her small bridal party, all wearing matching pink nightwear by HA Designs. "My beautiful bridesmaids @lolascriven_ @evarose.s @yoga_with_victoria and me in our 'getting ready outfits'," wrote Lisa. The happy couple, who announced their engagement in January, celebrated their big day with their close friends and family, with Lisa's 13-year-old daughter Billie acting as her "best woman".

MORE: New photo from John Torode and Lisa Faulkner's wedding emerges

Lisa's friend Nicola Stephenson, who starred in Holby City and Emmerdale, uploaded a lovely photo of the pair exchanging vows before posting one of the newlyweds sharing their first kiss. "What a gorgeous pair they are. @lisafaulknercooks @johntorodecooks tying the knot this week," the actress said in the caption. "It was the most joyous day, full of LOVE! My lovely friend I wish you all the happiness in the world. And it won’t surprise you to know that the food was the best I’ve ever eaten at any wedding EVER!"

The bride with her bridal party

Waterloo Road star Angela Griffin wrote her own tribute, which read: "My beauty, my best friend, my girl! What a beautiful day watching you marry the man who you love. Wishing you both all the love and luck in the world. I love you @lisafaulknercooks and @johntorodecooks xxx." To which, proud groom John replied: "So lovely. Thank you for being there and such a massive part of our day. Lots of love." Lisa added: "Just made me cry...what a day I love you so much my Angie xxxx."

MORE: John Torode and Lisa Faulkner marry in star-studded ceremony - all the details

On Friday afternoon, Lisa shared her delight over getting married to John with her followers, telling them: "The happiest day of my life!!! Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks! Apologies in advance. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love. Thank you @aynhoepark we didn't want to leave! #allyouneedislove photo courtesy of @jamesfearphotography."

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

John also shared a beautiful snap, showing him carrying his new wife. "Officially married the girl of my dreams yesterday @lisafaulknercooks what a day!! Thank you @aynhoepark photo courtesy of @jamesfearphotography," he wrote.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.