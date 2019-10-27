Lisa Faulkner shares more wedding day photos and reveals daughter Billie and nieces sang at ceremony Lisa and John Torode got married on Thursday in front of their celebrity friends and family

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode are still reminiscing about the happiest day of their lives following their wedding day on Thursday, and have been delighting fans by sharing more photos from their big day. On Sunday, the former EastEnders actress posted a gorgeous photo of her two nieces who acted as bridesmaids alongside her daughter Billie – who acted as Best Woman, and revealed that they all sang at the ceremony. She wrote: "My beautiful nieces @lolascriven_ @evarose.s bridesmaids of dreams thank you for your fantastic song and for just being amazing." One of Lisa's guests then commented writing: "Beautiful voices, and Billie too." While Billie wasn't in the photo, Lisa's nieces Lola and Eva-Rose were pictured wearing gorgeous pink dresses as they undertook bridesmaid duties on their aunt's special day.

Lisa Faulkner shared a gorgeous photo of her bridesamids from her wedding day

Other new pictures from the big day included a professional shot of Lisa and John embracing while standing outside overlooking the sprawling grounds at their wedding venue. MasterChef star John also posted some more pictures from their wedding on his own Instagram account, including one of the window from their hotel room which had the words 'Just married' written out from the condensation, and another photo of himself on the eve of their wedding day wearing Lisa's bridal crown. He captioned the shot: "She even let me wear her crown the night before I married my wonderful girl."

John Torode and Lisa got married on Thursday in Oxfordshire

Lisa and John tied the knot at Aynhoe Park in Oxfordshire in front of their family and famous friends. Celebrity guests included former Emmerdale actress Nicola Stephenson, Waterloo Road star Angela Griffin, MasterChef star Gregg Wallace and Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, who arrived in crutches after breaking her leg on a recent holiday. EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite was also in attendance.

John shared a photo of himself on the eve of their wedding

On Friday afternoon, Lisa shared her delight over getting married to John with her followers, telling them: "The happiest day of my life!!! Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks! Apologies in advance. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love. Thank you @aynhoepark we didn't want to leave! #allyouneedislove photo courtesy of @jamesfearphotography." John also shared a beautiful snap, showing him carrying his new wife. "Officially married the girl of my dreams yesterday @lisafaulknercooks what a day!! Thank you @aynhoepark photo courtesy of @jamesfearphotography," he wrote.

