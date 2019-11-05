Could this be Princess Beatrice's second wedding dress? What bridal style will Princess Beatrice go for?

We were so excited when Princess Beatrice announced her engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September, and couldn't be happier for the pair! Especially as 2018 gave us two royal nuptials - we now have wedding fever once again! As much as we are so excited as to where the ceremony will be held, who will be the bridesmaids and what the cake will be like, let's face it - it's all about the dress. While the royal wedding dress designer is underwraps, or still undecided, we have a sneaky suspicion she might look to one of her favourite brands for her evening reception dress. We have noticed that the 31-year-old loves the high end brand The Vampire's Wife - and has worn many of the company's signature dresses this year - including to her pal Ellie Goulding's wedding in the summer. Perhaps she will opt for the label for the evening reception on her own special day?

Shop: £1,995.00, The Vampire's Wife

We've checked out the website and there's lots of dresses that are seriously bridal appropriate. The 'Bow' dress comes in at £1,995 and is made from a stunning, iridescent champagne silk metallic chiffon. Floor sweeping in length, it has a chevron feature hem, embellished with bows. How stunning? We love the voluminous sleeves that fasten with mother of pearl buttons at the wrist. It also has some seriously extra shoulder pads.

Princess Beatrice often wears gown's from the high-end brand

Another option could be the 'Early' dress. Slightly paler in tone, it costs £1895 and features delicate metallic lace detail. It boasts a fashion-forward high round neck, wrist covering scallop edged sleeves, as well as a fitted bodice and a cascading multi-tiered hem. Fancy!

Get the look: £1895, The Vampire's Wife

The Duchess of York's stylish daughter might also want to take a look at the 'Falconetti' dress.

Shop: £1,595, The Vampire's Wife

The redhead royal wore the same dress in green recently, so if she is aware they make it in silver, this could be a fab option at £1,595. Decisions, decisions!

