The tiara Princess Beatrice is most likely to wear on her wedding day

One of the highlights of a royal wedding is the bride's tiara and with Princess Beatrice set to tie the knot with property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020, we're excited to see which dazzling headpiece she'll choose.

Her younger sister Princess Eugenie stunned in the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara, which features a large central emerald, diamonds and smaller emeralds. It was made by Boucheron for Mrs Greville in 1919 and was left to the Queen Mother in 1942, before it was passed down to her daughter the Queen.

Princess Eugenie on her wedding day

Eugenie, 29, surprised royal fans with her choice of tiara, with many assuming she would wear her mother Sarah, Duchess of York's York tiara, but it seems likely that Beatrice, 31, will get the honour on her big day.

Sarah was gifted the diamond and platinum scroll tiara by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, who purchased it from Garrard. As well as wearing it on her wedding day to Prince Andrew on 23 July 1986, she wore it on numerous occasions through the years. Despite her divorce from the Duke of York in 1996, Sarah kept the sparkling headpiece and wore it at the White Tie and Tiara Ball in July 2001.Having not been seen in public for 18 years, it seems likely that Beatrice will choose to wear her mother's jewels on her special day.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew on their wedding day in 1986

Kate Middleton was given the Cartier Halo tiara to wear on her wedding day with her Alexander McQueen lace dress in April 2011, while Meghan Markle borrowed the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau to go with her Givenchy gown in May 2018.

While further details about Beatrice and Edoardo's nuptials are still to be confirmed, Sarah quashed claims that the wedding would take place abroad. "It can only be Britain," Sarah told Press Association.

