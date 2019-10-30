Lisa Faulkner's SECOND wedding dress revealed – see the gorgeous photo The bride's sister shared a beautiful photo of Lisa and John on their wedding day

As if her first beautiful wedding dress wasn't enough, Lisa Faulkner changed into a second stunning gown for her wedding reception. The Celebrity MasterChef winner's sister Victoria has shared a sneak peek at the gorgeous gown in an Instagram post from the couple's evening do.

The candid snap shows newlyweds John Torode and Lisa embracing in a corridor, with the bride wearing a plain ivory fitted dress with spaghetti straps and a gathered waistband. Lisa wore her hair in the same half-up, half-down style, with her bespoke crystallised hair clip still in place.

Lisa Faulkner appears to have changed into a second wedding dress at her reception

"This wedding: a perfect day for my beautiful sister who looked like a princess...well, she’s found her prince, and witnessing these two on their wedding day was the most wonderful feeling, everyone in the room felt the love, it radiated out along with happiness and joy," Victoria wrote. "Thank you for letting us share your special day, I keep looking at the photos to relive it again and again! Love you brother in law! @johntorodecooks and of course my incredible sister @lisafaulknercooks."

RELATED: The beautiful SECOND wedding dresses worn by celebrity brides

WATCH: See our favourite celebrity wedding dresses of summer 2019

The dress appears to be a different gown to the one Lisa wore earlier in the day at her wedding ceremony in Northamptonshire's lavish Aynhoe Park. However, the actress may well have simply removed the cap sleeve lace bodice of her original wedding dress to reveal the elegant gown underneath.

The actress married John Torode on Thursday

John and Lisa - who announced their engagement in January - tied the knot in front of their close friends and family, where Lisa's 13-year-old daughter Billie acted as Lisa's "best woman". The following day, Lisa shared her delight over getting married to John with her followers, telling them: "The happiest day of my life!!! Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks! Apologies in advance. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love." John added: "Officially married the girl of my dreams yesterday @lisafaulknercooks what a day!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.