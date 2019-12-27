This engagement ring is so similar to Princess Beatrice’s And it’s half price!

Princess Beatrice just spent her first Christmas with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as her fiancé after he popped the question in Italy in September with a bespoke diamond ring designed by Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane. The couple announced their engagement via Princess Eugenie’s Instagram page, as she shared sweet pictures of the couple and the stunning ring.

Edo consulted Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane to design the engagement ring months before he proposed. Shaun told us that the beautiful diamond ring was hand-cast in platinum in his Mayfair workshop. The central stone is 2.5 carat with two baguettes either side, ¾ of a carat each. "The diamonds are ethically sourced and of the highest colour and clarity," he revealed.

“What I wanted to do with him - because he had an aesthetic for art deco and Beatrice has an aesthetic for Victorian – we fused the two and mixed an art deco element with a Victorian element to the ring so that there was a fusion of their favourite aspects."

The stunning ring is rumoured to have cost around £60,000 - but we’ve managed to find a similar style from high street jeweller Beaverbooks for a fraction of the price. And better yet, it’s currently in the sale.

Amazon also has a similar white gold ring that appears to have been inspired by Beatrice’s.

Beatrice and Edoardo recently threw a star-studded engagement party at Chiltern Firehouse in London, with Sarah Ferguson and Eugenie in attendance alongside the likes of Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews, Ellie Goulding, James Blunt and Ayda Field, and even Robert De Niro.

The wedding is expected to take place in Britain in 2020, with details rumoured to be released very soon

