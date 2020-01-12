Congratulations are in order for The Greatest Dancer host Jordan Banjo and his long-term girlfriend Naomi Courts! The couple became engaged during an idyllic holiday in the Maldives, where Jordan popped the question with a truly exquisite diamond ring. Taking to Instagram to announce his news, Jordan, 27, shared a photo of the lovebirds posing on the beach, with a lit-up sign that read "Will you marry me?" visible in the background. He also uploaded a close-up picture of the diamond sparkler. "Well she didn't say no," Jordan quipped.

His fiancée Naomi also excitedly wrote on Instagram: "To my Fiancé, thank you for making me feel so special, like the luckiest girl in the world. For everything you do continuously through our relationship and for going above and beyond for this perfect moment right here! It's been a complete dream! I can't wait to marry you. Thank you for choosing to spend your life with me, I am forever grateful you are mine and I can't wait to be your wife! (WIFE!!!!) I love you more than words could ever describe. WE'RE ENGAGED!!!!!"

Naomi showed off her stunning ring

Fans and the couple's celebrity friends were quick to respond to the post, with Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse writing: "Congratulations happy for you." Jack Quickenden also told Jordan "Yes my bro" while Bake Off champion Candice Brown replied: "Ahh congratulations." Jordan's older brother Ashley also commented: "You did it Jord! Congrats again you two! So so happy for you guys man. Better start saving those pennies now."

MORE: Rebekah and Jamie Vardy introduce baby daughter and reveal her adorable name

Their wedding news comes just six months after Jordan and Naomi welcomed their second child together – a baby girl named Mimi. The couple are also parents to Cassius Ashley, who was born in May 2018.

The couple got engaged in the Maldives

MORE: James Jordan shares photo of his beautiful baby girl

Jordan shared a photo of his wife-to-be lying in her hospital bed cradling baby Mimi as he wrote: "So yesterday 23.7.2019 at 3.24pm weighing 8 pound 9, our little angel was born! @naomiella21 I cannot put into words the depth of love and respect I have for you, I can never repay the gifts you've brought into our lives with our 2 beautiful children. This time the process was so different than it was with Cass but you were so strong and amazing, thank you. So world please say hello to our daughter, Mayowa Angel Banjo! But we call her Mimi and so can you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.