Congratulations are in order for Hollyoaks' star Jessica Fox! The actress has announced her engagement to her musician boyfriend Nicholas Willes and we are thrilled for them. Jessica, who plays Nancy Osbourne in the hit Channel 4 soap, shared a series of snaps on her Instagram page looking so loved up with her fiancé. The star wrote: "Be with someone you can be completely yourself with. Someone who makes you want to be better, kinder, eat more fruit and veg. So of course I said ‘yes.’" Aw, this is just the perfect romantic start to the week, don't you agree?

Jessica shared a series of three photos to announce her exciting news. In the first picture, we see polaroids of the pair hugging with a very surprised Jessica putting her hand over her mouth. Then we see the couple enjoying a celebratory drink and in the final shot, we get a good glimpse at the actress' gorgeous engagement ring – a diamond, surrounded by two more jewels and set in a V-shaped gold band. Stunning!

On her Instagram Stories, Jessica revealed that her ring needs a little adjusting to fit perfectly. She wrote: "Also does anyone know of somewhere Liverpool based to get the ring resized…?"

Of course, there were plenty of congratulatory comments from Jessica's followers, many of them her co-stars on Hollyoaks. Nicole Barber-Lane who plays Myra in the soap, said: "Wow congratulations, so very happy for you both," while actress Sarah Jane Dunn wrote, "Ahhhhh congratulations." One fan asked the star: "Amazing news! So happy for you!!! Can we bring him into hollyoaks as Nancy’s happily ever after???"

Jessica's fiancé Nicholas also shared a heartfelt message announcing the news, revealing that he has had a difficult year grieving for two of his best friends. He said of Jessica: "This one is repairing the hole so it’s back to it’s fullest, rocking my world whilst downright making me laugh all at the same time so **** it, here’s me being shiney. on the internet. but mostly in real life, with somebody i love. did a thing," which he followed with ring and heart emojis.