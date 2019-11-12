Gwen Stefani denies engagement rumours after rocking a diamond ring at the People's Choice Awards Her ring was so sparkly...

Gwen Stefani looked fabulous as she walked the red carpet of the People's Choice Awards in California on Sunday, but there was one particular part of her outfit that sent fans wild. The Voice coach wore a Vera Wang white strapless dress which featured a large black bow at the back and a long train with the words 'fashion icon' stitched down the side. She paired it with black fishnet tights, knee-high boots and matching black gloves which drew all eyes to her huge diamond ring. Showing off the rock on her left hand, the 50-year-old grinned as she posed for pictures with her partner Blake Felton, who is a fellow judge on The Voice.

She revealed it is rare to see the country music singer on the red carpet. "He never does the red carpet. I think we've only done, like, three,' she told E! host Giuliana Rancic. "It's not his thing, he's an Oklahoma guy." And fans were desperate to know if their joint appearance and sparkly accessory was a sign the couple were engaged!

They began dating back in 2015, months after Gwen split from ex-husband Gavin Rossdale who she has three kids with. And after five years together, they are still very loved up. The blonde beauty gave a special mention to Blake while accepting the Fashion Icon award on Sunday, stating: "I love you Blake Shelton, you're a babe." And he returned the favour during his acceptance speech for the Favorite Country Artist, where he said: "Gwen Stefani, I love the s**t out of you."

However, Gwen put the engagement rumours to rest and explained the real reason for her wearing the ring on her wedding finger. “It might be a real ring, a real diamond but it’s not a wedding ring. No, no,” she said to E! News. “It actually doesn’t fit over the glove on this hand so I put it on this hand. But good, right?”

The Rich Girl singer has reassured fans that she will make sure they are fully aware if or when she does get engaged. She said: “When I have something to say, I’ll say it."