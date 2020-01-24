John Torode is one proud husband. The Masterchef presenter shared a sizzling candid photo of new wife Lisa Faulkner on Friday as they prepared to bid farewell to their luxury honeymoon in Mauritius. Lisa looked incredible in a red bikini as she stood by a pool with her back to the camera. Captioning the photo, John wrote: "Bottoms Up! A truly wonderful honeymoon with my girl @lisafaulknercooks and what a great place to spend it @luxgrandgaube thank you for looking after us so well Until next time." He also shared a sweet selfie of the couple and another of them posing in front of a tropical lagoon.

John enjoyed his view during his honeymoon in Mauritius

Lisa took to her own Instagram account to share a sweet message about their time away, revealing they had spent their break "laughing and kissing". She wrote: "Well we have had the best time on our honeymoon in Mauritius @luxgrandgaube such a beautiful and romantic place where we have been properly looked after. The staff and food and rooms and whole hotel have been amazing and I don’t want to leave!! We have spent the whole time just us together laughing and chatting and kissing, enjoying each other’s company in the sunshine and the rain. I love you @johntorodecooks thank you for a wonderful honeymoon."

Lisa revealed the couple spent their trip 'laughing and kissing'

Lisa and John headed off on their honeymoon some three months after their wedding day. The happy couple were married on 24 October at Aynhoe Park in Oxfordshire. Their celebrations were held over two days, with the happy couple enjoying a pre-wedding dinner on the eve of their big day. On hand to walk with Lisa down the aisle were her two nieces, Lola and Eva-Rose, who acted as her bridesmaids, as well as her 13-year-old daughter Billie, who was given the role of her best woman. Billie, along with her cousins, also sang during the ceremony.

