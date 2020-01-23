Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's honeymoon took a disastrous turn when their mystery tropical location was hit with torrential rain. But by Thursday, the couple were smiling again as the sun shone on their island paradise – and to celebrate, Lisa was quick to get back into her bikini. The cook looked incredible as she displayed her slim physique in a tiny black two-piece while sipping on some fresh coconut water. Sharing the image on Instagram, Lisa wrote: "Nothing like fresh coconut water!! After torrential rain for the last few days the sun has come out. Happy Thursday."

Lisa revealed on Wednesday that she and John were forced indoors after rain temporarily halted their sunshine break. Luckily, the couple found something to do as they headed to their hotel bar to enjoy a few drinks. Sharing a video on her Stories of John sipping on a glass of red, Lisa asked her husband: "What's the weather like John-O?" He responded: "The weather tonight is a little bit wet, it's actually (expletive) miserable outside it's (expletive) with rain." Captioning the clip, Lisa wrote: "It's pouring!! But we don't care!! What's on the radio."

The downpour comes after Lisa shared a sweet selfie taken on the beach at the start of their honeymoon. "I nearly didn't put this pic up as I know how [rubbish] it can be seeing people on holiday especially in January," Lisa, 47, confessed. "But it's my honeymoon and I want to celebrate my husband @johntorodecooks and the fact that without the lows we can't appreciate the highs, and also that in the pic I'm smiling even though I have just done my back in falling off a wakeboard!" The picture sees John, 54, and Lisa wearing sunglasses and their swimwear as they smile for the camera. Around her neck, Lisa is wearing a chain bearing the letters "L" and "J" – a touching tribute to their union.

Lisa and John headed off on their honeymoon some three months after their wedding day. The happy couple were married on 24 October at Aynhoe Park in Oxfordshire. Their celebrations were held over two days, with the happy couple enjoying a pre-wedding dinner on the eve of their big day. On hand to walk with Lisa down the aisle were her two nieces, Lola and Eva-Rose, who acted as her bridesmaids, as well as her 13-year-old daughter Billie, who was given the role of her best woman. Billie, along with her cousins, also sang during the ceremony.

Celebrity guests included former Emmerdale actress Nicola Stephenson, Waterloo Road star Angela Griffin, MasterChef star Gregg Wallace and Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden. EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite was also in attendance.

