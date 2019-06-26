Princess Beatrice lets her hair down at Karlie Kloss's second wedding The royal joined a number of famous faces at the Wyoming celebrations

Princess Beatrice was in high spirits as she attended the second wedding celebrations for close friend Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner. Some eight months after tying the knot in New York in October 2018, Karlie and Joshua held a star-studded nuptials party in Wyoming, with guests including Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom, Ashton Kutcher, and British royal Beatrice. In a series of Instagram stories, Karlie gave followers a sneak peek inside her 'Wild West Weekend' themed event. Beatrice appears in a number of photographs, and can be seen wearing a floral dress and a blue headband for the evening party. While there are no images of the royal taking part in the karaoke, she is visible in the crowd, and clearly enjoying the singalong.

Karlie has been friends with Princess Beatrice for a number of years, pictured together in 2016

Former Victoria's Secret Angel Karlie, 26, and Beatrice, the Queen's granddaughter, have been friends for a number of years. In April last year, they holidayed together in Jordan, along with Joshua, British singer Ellie Goulding and Meghan Markle's designer friend Misha Nonoo, among others.

MORE: Princess Beatrice has the best reaction to Karlie Kloss' engagement

Beatrice has been busy celebrating a number of weddings in recent months – not least the nuptials of her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, who tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. Many are now speculating an engagement could on the cards for Beatrice herself. The 30-year-old is said to be completely smitten with her 34-year-old boyfriend, multi-millionaire property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

MORE: Princess Eugenie enjoys double date with Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – see the photos

Edoardo is a friend of the royal's family and the couple have known each other for a number of years – but it was only recently that things took a romantic turn. Edoardo, who has a young son from a previous relationship, is the stepson of the late Christopher Shale – an old friend of former Prime Minister David Cameron. It is thought that Beatrice and Edoardo started dating in September 2018.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.