Nadia Sawalha has been married for 17 years, but the Loose Women star surprised her husband Mark Adderley on Tuesday night after asking him to marry her again. The former EastEnders actress and Mark were taking part in a podcast about Valentine's Day, which was uploaded on their YouTube channel, and Nadia began to tell Mark all the reasons that she loved him so much. These included the fact that he was an incredible father to his four daughters, and that he had introduced her to so many new passions. At the end, she said: "I would really like to ask you if you would like to renew your vows with me."

Mark, clearly touched by Nadia's gesture, replied: "Aww, you're a funny one aren't you," before going over to give her a hug. The TV presenter told Mark that he hadn't actually said yes, to which he joked: "I know, I will have to think about it." He then added: "I would love to, oh my god, of course I would love to." Nadia admitted that she found it hard to be romantic, and that it was probably strange for her husband to hear.

Nadia and Mark share daughters Maddie and Kiki

The couple then went on to discuss what kind of wedding ceremony they would like, and admitted that when they tied the knot the first time around, they didn't have a lot of time to plan it because they had got married soon after Nadia found out she was pregnant with their oldest daughter, Maddie. Nadia said that while it was a nice day, it was very traditional, and had been organised by her mum and older sister Dina.

She said: "I thought, renewing the vows is going to be a really lovely thing to do. I don't know if we have ever spoken about our wedding but it was fraught for a number of reasons. I mean we had only known each other six months, and I was pregnant and there was a lot going on for us. We actually were really busy and we handed over completely to my mum and my sister Dina, who were amazing and gave us the most beautiful wedding, which was very traditional in a lot of ways. We have always talked about it and how it would be amazing to do it again and get nice photos. I didn't like the photos because I was pregnant and all of that stuff. So I thought we could just do something really nice for us, and just decide everything together."

