Stacey Solomon explains reason behind 'wedding' style family photo The TV presenter has set the record straight

After denying claims that she and TV presenter boyfriend Joe Swash had secretly married in the Maldives, Stacey Solomon explained the reason behind the family photo that sparked wedding rumours and subsequently sent social media into meltdown.

Stacey and her family were pictured in perfectly matching outfits, posing in front of a gorgeous sunset on the beach, prompting some fans to ask whether she had tied the knot. But on Wednesday's Loose Women, the panellist explained: "We just dress up because we wanted to, you know how much I love a matching outfit." And on how she managed to get the whole family colour-coordinated, Stacey revealed: "Well obviously I choose everyone's clothes!"

Stacey and Joe addressed wedding rumours on her Instagram stories

The former X Factor star also explained that in order to achieve the picture-perfect snap, she gave her partner Joe very specific instructions before he joined them on the picturesque island, and it wasn't all smooth-sailing. "[Joe] had to meet us out there because he was doing Dancing on Ice," she explained, "and I said 'make sure you bring a mauve top' and he was like 'what the heck is mauve?' I had to send him pictures of the colours!"

The family recently enjoyed a trip to the Maldives

There may not have been wedding bells in the Maldives for Stacey and Joe, but it seems the couple haven't ruled out walking down the aisle in the future. Speaking on her Instagram stories, Stacey and Joe told followers that they weren't married, with Joe adding "no, not yet."

Stacey seems pretty certain on some of the details that she would consider if they were to get hitched, including inviting all her fellow Loose Women panellists, and even having Janet Street Porter as a bridesmaid. "I wouldn't keep it a secret," she insisted, "I'd be straight on the phone to you lot and you'd all be there obviously. I would never do it without my best friends!"

