Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged last Valentine's Day, and this year Katy took to Instagram to mark the anniversary with a selection of never-before-seen photos from the surprise engagement party Orlando threw for her after popping the question.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrated their engagement with friends and family

Beneath the series of black and white snaps, Katy wrote: "One year ago I said yes to a life of love and evolution… and never a dull moment."

Orlando then commented on the post, "We don’t do dull doe" with a heart emoji.

The couple can be seen surrounded by family and friends, as well as a heart-shaped flower wall and plenty of candles. Katy matched the romantic theme with heart-shaped earrings and a pink Prada dress. Orlando, meanwhile, donned a dapper black suit, and guests wore hoodies emblazoned with 'OK' for Orlando and Katie.

It's safe to say the pair looked happier than ever, but since they first starting dating in 2016, they have certainly had their ups and downs. In 2017, the pair split (though affirmed that this was amicable, and they were still friends) before getting back together in 2018.

Katy showed off her ring to her friends

One year later in 2019, Orlando asked Katy to be his wife with what might be the most beautiful engagement ring we have ever seen. Katy revealed the news on Instagram with a photo of the couple, her ring on show, and lots of heart-shaped balloons above.

Katy unveiled her engagement ring after Orlando proposed last Valentine's Day

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Katy shared that the proposal actually took place on a private helicopter flight, though it didn't go entirely to plan.

"We had champagne in the helicopter and the box was in his pocket, and he had written down everything he wanted to say in a note to divert," she said. But as Orlando tried to subtly pull the ring box out of his pocket, he ripped his jacket and knocked a champagne bottle with his elbow. Needless to say, this didn't detract from the otherwise extravagant affair.

