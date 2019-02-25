The special way Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrated their engagement The couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day

It’s been an exciting week for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom following the actor’s romantic Valentine’s Day proposal. And the couple found the perfect way to celebrate their engagement – going away for a ski trip in Colorado.

Orlando shared a photo of himself and Katy on the slopes, both wearing ski helmets that obscured their faces. "Underneath, we’re grinning from ear to ear," he captioned the photo. The newly-engaged couple appeared to be celebrating their happy news with Orlando’s son Flynn, eight, from his marriage to model Miranda Kerr. "Getting kids dressed for the snow IS the exercise lol," Orlando jokingly captioned a video of his son in the snow.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrated their engagement on a ski trip

The couple have since returned to Los Angeles following their short getaway, where Katy gave a first proper glimpse at her striking engagement ring while attending a pre-Oscars party on Saturday. Her night out came just a week after the couple confirmed they had got engaged on Valentine’s Day.

MORE: See Katy Perry's engagement announcement

Taking to her Instagram page the following day, the American pop star shared a stunning picture with her man and gorgeous diamond ring. "Full bloom," she simply captioned the selfie. Just hours before, Katy wrote on her social media page: "Feeling loved today from all y’all... Sending it right back at ya from us. Happy mushy gushy day." [sic]

Katy showed her engagement ring at a pre-Oscars party

Katy’s huge sparkler consists of eight white diamonds, surrounding a large crimson-coloured stone. It has been compared to the engagement ring Orlando bought for his ex-wife Miranda due to its shape, but we couldn’t help but notice the similarities between her ring and Princess Eugenie’s engagement ring.

GALLERY: See more celebrities with coloured engagement rings

The singer, 34, and Orlando, 42, have been dating on and off for three years since getting together at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016. The A-list stars split in March 2017, saying they were still friends in a joint statement. "Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," they told fans.

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.