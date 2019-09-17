Katy Perry shares sweet photo with Ellie Goulding on her wedding day The Never Really Over attended the wedding with her fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has shared a sweet photo from Ellie Goulding's wedding reception, showing herself and the beautiful bride hugging on the dancefloor. The Never Really Over singer made reference to Ellie's new marital name in her caption, telling her friend: "Love looks so good on you Elena Jopling."

The black-and-white photo shows Katy and Ellie together on the dancefloor, with the bride in her third outfit change of the day – her embellished Ralph and Russo top and evening skirt. The 32-year-old was still clutching her bouquet and looked delighted to catch up with her friend, as a group of guests gathered behind her.

Katy was one of a number of high profile guests at Ellie's wedding to Caspar Jopling at the end of August. The American singer was joined by her fiancé Orlando Bloom for the couple's big day, with a ceremony at York Minster followed by a reception at Castle Howard. Other guests included Sienna Miller, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, and their mother Sarah Ferguson.

Ellie and Caspar have just returned from their tropical honeymoon, but the newlywed couldn't resist sharing a selection of photos from their wedding on Instagram during the getaway. As well as sharing glimpses at their romantic break in "paradise", Ellie also posted a selection of photos taken both on their wedding day and in the lead up to their nuptials, showing a look behind-the-scenes as she tried her Chloé wedding dress on for the first time.

The couple were clearly overjoyed with how their wedding turned out, with Ellie writing at the time: "This weekend I married the love of my life, in God’s own country, surrounded by the people I cherish. Overwhelmed with gratitude. Thank you eternally to everyone involved in such a special time, including every single person that travelled from far and wide to come and celebrate with us at York Minster- a place that my husband and his family hold close to their hearts."

