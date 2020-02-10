Ellie Goulding shares new wedding photo with Katy Perry – and reveals her surprise performer The Burn singer married Caspar Jopling in August

Ellie Goulding has revealed that Jack Garratt was among the performers at her wedding in a never-before-seen photo from her big day. The Love Me Like You Do singer posted a black-and-white photo from her wedding reception on Instagram, showing herself standing alongside Katy Perry as they watched Jack perform.

"I appreciate you @jackgarratt," Ellie captioned the post, which also included a video of herself dancing to the singer's new music. The 33-year-old had previously revealed she was inviting some of her favourite artists to perform at her wedding to Caspar Jopling in August, and a previous photo showed the bride with Serpentwithfeet, who said he was "incredibly honoured" to have been invited to their nuptials.

Ellie Goulding shared a new wedding photo with Katy Perry on Instagram

Ellie married Caspar in a lavish ceremony at York Minster on 31 August, which was attended by Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as celebrity friends including Katy and her fiancé Orlando Bloom. Katy shared a sweet photo from the wedding reception in September, showing herself and the beautiful bride hugging on the dancefloor. The Never Really Over singer made reference to Ellie's new marital name in her caption, telling her friend: "Love looks so good on you Elena Jopling."

Ellie stole the show on her wedding day with five different outfits; she said 'I do' in a striking high-neck Chloe wedding dress, before changing into an off-the-shoulder Stella McCartney dress at their reception.

Ellie Goulding married Caspar Jopling on 31 August

The outfit changes didn't stop there; Ellie later revealed she wore a Ralph & Russo top and skirt for part of the evening celebrations, and ended the night in a bespoke Balmain mini dress which she described as "the most fun dress to dance the night away in".

The couple were clearly overjoyed with how their wedding turned out, with Ellie writing at the time: "This weekend I married the love of my life, in God’s own country, surrounded by the people I cherish. Overwhelmed with gratitude. Thank you eternally to everyone involved in such a special time, including every single person that travelled from far and wide to come and celebrate with us at York Minster- a place that my husband and his family hold close to their hearts."

