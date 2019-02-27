Katy Perry reveals how Orlando Bloom's romantic proposal went wrong The Pirates of the Caribbean actor pulled out all the stops with his proposal

Orlando Bloom pulled out all the stops to ensure his proposal to Katy Perry was a romantic and memorable affair – but it didn't all go to plan! The Chained to the Rhythm singer shared all the details of her engagement during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, revealing that it happened after a dinner date on Valentine's Day.

While Katy thought they were going to an art exhibition, she was surprised when their car pulled up to a helicopter pad, to take them on a private flight. "We had champagne in the helicopter and the box was in his pocket, and he had written down everything he wanted to say in a note to divert," Katy said. "He was going to pull [the ring box] out while I was reading it."

Katy Perry opened up about how Orlando Bloom proposed

However, as Orlando subtly tried to pull the ring box out of his pocket without Katy noticing, he ripped the jacket and knocked a champagne bottle with his elbow, almost blowing the special moment. "I'm still reading this note and he's pulling out this box that's too big for his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne and I'm like, 'No, I'm just reading this note, I know you're not doing anything,'" she said.

The actor was obviously confident that Katy wouldn't turn him down, as he had already gathered their friends and family nearby for an engagement party, which is where they took the Instagram photos that shared their happy news, giving a first glimpse at Katy's dazzling ring. "He did so well," she said of Orlando's elaborate plans.

The couple met at the Golden Globes in 2016

Katy also admitted she had given her boyfriend some hints about the types of engagement rings she likes before he presented her with her striking ring that consists of eight white diamonds surrounding a large crimson coloured stone. "I voiced my opinions," she joked.

The couple announced their engagement the day after Valentine's Day, following a three-year relationship. Orlando and Katy first got together after meeting at the Golden Globes in 2016, and briefly split in 2017 before reconciling.

