Take a look inside Princess Beatrice's intimate wedding venue, Chapel Royal

It has been announced that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will marry at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace on 29 May, following months of speculation about which royal wedding venue the couple would choose. The chapel has been used for royal weddings and christenings over the past few centuries, including the baptism of Prince George in October 2013, and his younger brother Prince Louis in July 2018.

With a capacity for around 150 guests, the venue means that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's nuptials will be an intimate affair for their closest family and friends. It will be a big contrast to the weddings of Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, with an estimated 800 guests, and Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle, where 600 guests congregated at St. George's Chapel, Windsor.

Princess Beatrice will marry at Chapel Royal, St James's Palace

However, the couple are said to be keen to have a "more private" wedding, and The Chapel Royal is the perfect venue for them to do so. It is also likely to have special significance to Beatrice, who has lived at St James's Palace for several years, and was baptised there herself in December 1988.

The Chapel Royal was also the venue for Queen Victoria's wedding

While the most recent royal weddings have been held in Windsor, The Chapel Royal has previously played host to some prestigious nuptials, including those of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert on 10 February 1840. Their eldest daughter, Victoria, Princess Royal, was also married there in 1858 to Prince Friedrich Wilhelm of Prussia. And in 1893, the Duke of York and Princess Victoria Mary of Teck (later King George V and Queen Mary) were married in the Chapel.

Photos taken within the chapel offer a look at the quaint setting, with stained-glass windows at the behind the altar, and wooden panelling lining the walls, with tapestries hanging above. The ceiling is decorated with royal initials and coats of arms. Like at Princess Eugenie's wedding, Prince Andrew will give his daughter away at her wedding, but the ceremony will not be televised, and the bride and groom will later travel to Buckingham Palace for their reception by car, rather than a carriage procession.

