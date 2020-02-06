6 royal couples who held their wedding receptions at Buckingham Palace like Princess Beatrice The Queen is reportedly hosting the next royal wedding reception at Buckingham Palace

We are just a few months away from the next royal wedding, following the news that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are set to marry on 29 May 2020. And while details of the couple's ceremony venue are yet to be confirmed, it is expected that the Queen will host their wedding reception at Buckingham Palace, marking the first time a royal wedding has been held there in nine years.

Beatrice and Edoardo will be in good company by hosting their reception at the palace; not only will they be following in the footsteps of her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, but also her grandparents, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, who congregated with guests at Buckingham Palace following their ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Prince William and Kate

The last royal wedding reception to be hosted at Buckingham Palace was for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who wed at Westminster Abbey before riding through London in a horse-drawn carriage procession. The newlyweds gathered on the balcony at the East Wing of the Palace to greet crowds who had congregated along the Mall, and had a luncheon for 650 guests, before a more casual reception that evening, where Ellie Goulding performed the couple's first dance.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

Princess Beatrice's parents also held their wedding breakfast at Buckingham Palace when they tied the knot on 23 July 1986. Their ceremony was held at nearby Westminster Abbey before they travelled to the palace in an open-top 1902 State Landau. Some 120 guests joined them for their wedding breakfast at Buckingham Palace, but they chose to move to Claridge's Hotel for their evening party.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Following their lavish ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral on 29 July 1981, Prince Charles and Princess Diana went to Buckingham Palace for a wedding breakfast with 120 guests. They made an appearance on the balcony at 1.10pm, and delighted the crowd when they kissed, initiating the tradition of kissing the bride on the balcony.

Princess Anne and Mark Phillips

Princess Anne married Mark Phillips on 14 November 1973, which coincided with her brother Prince Charles' 25th birthday. Like her parents, Anne held her ceremony at Westminster Abbey before her guests travelled to Buckingham Palace for their wedding breakfast and the royals' traditional balcony appearance.

Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones

On 6 May 1960, Princess Margaret married Antony Armstrong-Jones at Westminster Abbey, before returning to Buckingham Palace for their balcony appearance and wedding breakfast, which was said to have included fillet of beef, green beans and 'soufflé surprise Montmorency'.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh

The wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip took place at Westminster Abbey on 20 November 1947. Their wedding breakfast was held in the Ball-Supper Room at Buckingham Palace, with a performance from the string band of the Grenadier Guards. On their wedding day, the newlyweds departed by train from Waterloo Station to Broadlands, Hampshire, and spent their wedding night at the home of Philip's uncle, Earl Mountbatten.

