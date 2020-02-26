How to plan a hen party with a difference inspired by Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow & more Get a head-start on the hottest hen party trends like celebrities

With wedding season on its way, so too is the influx of hen parties, and if you want something beyond the typical boozy night out or cliché activities, we've got all the inspiration you need. Get a head start on the hottest hen party activities with some inspiration from celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow, and top tips from Keziah Wildsmith of experiential events agency, Heaps + Stacks.

Host a green-fingered hen party like Emily Ratajkowski

While Emily Ratajkowski hosted flower arranging sessions to celebrate her latest fashion collection launch in December 2019, and Keziah suggests following suit with a green-fingered hen party.

"Your hen friend is getting married, so she’s going to need to learn how to take care of things – other than herself. A 'green-fingered hen' could be just the trick - rather than a naff flower crown workshop which will simply go brown and then in the bin (if it makes it home) - we suggest a 'how to take care of your house plants' workshop as a nice way to learn the skills to keep your plant (see husband) alive whilst creating a worthwhile take home. The session could even include how to propagate plants – so guests can go on to make plant babies of the original plant."

MORE: The best destinations in Europe for hen weekends

Have a CBD hen inspired by Kim Kardashian

If it's good enough for Kim Kardashian… the mum-of-four held a CBD baby shower before the birth of her youngest son, Psalm, and the concept would work just as well for a hen party.

"The run up to a wedding is a particularly daunting so instead of consuming copious amounts of alcohol we suggest hosting a 'CBD hen' as an on-trend, low fat and calming option! Taking design cues from Kim Kardashians CDB infused Baby Shower, your CBD hen could include CBD facials where professionals will give your gang facials using high-grade CBD skincare. You could also impose a linen ONLY dress code and get the team matching slides created to wear while you mellow-out with some group meditation and/or gong bath."

Have an arty hen inspired by Fearne Cotton

Fearne Cotton regularly encourages her fans to be creative, and recently gathered some of her oldest friends to have an arty afternoon decorating T-shirts.

"A moment of reflection is often in need before the big day, do on the art hen we suggest filling your space with lots of soft bedding and cushions to create a very cosy space for a life drawing class. Each person can have a station made from a 'breakfast in bed' type table, a mini mirror for self-portraits, a selection of materials, and of course a glass of something nice to drink close by too."

RELATED: Get hen party inspiration from these celebrity brides

Plan a holistic hen party inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow

While we're not expecting you to go make-up-free like Gwyneth Paltrow and her posse, you can still take notes from the Goop founder with a holistic hen party to get you all feeling zen amid the chaos of wedding planning.

"Holistic Hen – you've never seen these two words used in the same sentence, right? What nicer than a chakra-balancing crystal healing session to achieve harmony between the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual being before the big day! For the full holistic take over make sure you fill the space with aroma diffusers and warm mood lighting from salt lamps."

Get more of Keziah's tips for planning a fun hen party or other special event at heaps-stacks.com.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.