19 best destinations for a UK hen do

While hen dos abroad are still a risk with ever-changing travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UK has seen a surge in staycation hen dos. Ginger Ray, the go-to place for hen do accessories, has conducted research into the top 19 UK cities to host an unforgettable hen do. From Edinburgh to Liverpool, discover the perfect destination for you and your girls…

The thorough criteria included ratings for brunch spots, spa facilities, bars, restaurants and even how many place stock Whispering Angel wine (a hen do must-have!).

Find the perfect hen do destination for you and your girls

Bath took the top spot with 553 group activities to choose from including wine tasting and prosecco boat trips, plus there is also a huge variety of vegan and gluten free options to suit your bride tribe’s dietary needs.

Coming in second is the vibrant city of Brighton which has 40 different venues stocking Whispering Angel and a good chunk of restaurants offering lovely brunch options.

Start planning epic bride to be celebrations

In third place, there is Cambridge which is great for accessible restaurants and vegan options.

The full list of best UK hen do destinations:

1. Bath

2. Brighton

3. Cambridge

4. Edinburgh

5. Southampton

6. York

7. Newcastle

8. Oxford

9. Glasgow

10. Leeds

11. Cardiff

12. Liverpool

13. Bristol

14. Sheffield

15. London

16. Nottingham

17. Manchester

18. Birmingham

19. Leicester

Gather your girls for an unforgettable party

Jess Martin, decoration expert at Ginger Ray comments: “It’s surprising to see how the different cities ranked with some unexpected cities such as London and Manchester towards the bottom of the list.

"While the bride is the main focus of your hen party, so many people are involved in making it special and it’s really important to factor this into hen party planning, whether it's dietary needs or accessibility.

Ginger Ray's UK hen destination research

"The index is also a great way to scope out which city suits your group's vibe, whether it be outdoor activities or bars and restaurants - making sure the city you visit is the best place for those preferences will ensure there’s no disappointment amongst the group."

