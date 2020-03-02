Katy Perry reveals her laidback approach to wedding planning with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has opened up about her wedding plans with Orlando Bloom, and says she is anything but a 'bridezilla'. The Never Really Over singer announced her engagement to her long-term boyfriend on Valentine's Day in 2019, and says they are both united in their approach to wedding planning.

Speaking to Stellar magazine, Katy said: "I call myself a 'bridechilla' as opposed to a bridezilla. Orlando and I are united with our approach. It’s not about the party, it’s about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard."

She continued: "Because it’s really great and then it’s really hard. Those are just the facts when you’re with someone who challenges you to be your best self."

Katy Perry says she is a 'bridechilla' ahead of her wedding to Orlando Bloom

Katy hasn't dished many details about their big day, but it was previously reported that the couple are planning two weddings; one at home, and a second destination wedding abroad.

The American Idol judge recently shared a selection of never-before-seen photos to celebrate the anniversary of their engagement, which showed them partying with friends and family who had gathered at a secret engagement party that Orlando had planned before popping the question.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019

Beneath the series of black and white snaps, Katy wrote: "One year ago I said yes to a life of love and evolution… and never a dull moment." Orlando then commented on the post, "We don’t do dull doe" with a heart emoji.

Katy has previously revealed that the proposal took place on a private helicopter flight, however, it didn't all go exactly to plan. Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, the singer divulged: "We had champagne in the helicopter and the box was in his pocket, and he had written down everything he wanted to say in a note to divert." But as Orlando tried to subtly pull the ring box out of his pocket, he ripped his jacket and knocked a champagne bottle with his elbow. "I'm still reading this note and he's pulling out this box that's too big for his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne and I'm like, 'No, I'm just reading this note, I know you're not doing anything,'" she said, conceding that he "did so well" with the elaborate proposal.

