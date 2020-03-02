Billie Faiers and Greg Shepherd celebrate wedding anniversary with a surprise trip to the Maldives Plus, what she’s learnt from their first year of marriage…

Billie Faiers tied the knot with Greg Shepherd at a lavish destination wedding in the Maldives last year. The couple flew out almost 100 guests for a week of celebrations and this weekend, Greg surprised Billie with a trip back to the islands for their first wedding anniversary.

Last week, Billie told us she “wasn’t too sure” how they would be celebrating but that she was sure Greg “had something up his sleeve” and that he had told her to leave it to him. Sure enough, Greg pulled out all the stops and treated her to a weekend on one of the Maldivian islands, Sun Aqua Iru Veli.

“Paradise for the weekend,” she wrote on Instagram. “I can’t believe we are actually here. Thank you @gregory_shep for surprising me to celebrate our first wedding anniversary… Wow what a year it has been.”

As for the 11-hour flight they made for the short weekend trip, Billie said, “It’s a long way to come for a few days, but I’m not complaining, and I couldn’t be happier.”

Billie shared her surprise news with a post on Instagram Stories

The Mummy Diaries star originally shared the news with an Instagram Story showing the couple on the plane and the caption: “Best anniversary surprise ever @gregory_shep how you pulled this one off I don’t know… A long weekend in paradise…”

Once they had arrived, Greg also shared a post of the couple posing by the pool, and wrote: “Can’t believe it’s nearly 1 year we have been married @billiefaiersofficial love you lots my Maldivian beauty queen… @sunaquairuveli”

When asked what she had learnt from their first year of marriage, Billie told Hello!, “Things haven’t changed much, but I guess what you learn from being together for a long time is that patience is key. You get to know each other’s habits.”

