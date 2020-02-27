Inside Jennifer Aniston's event planner Colin Cowie's week-long wedding celebrations

He's known as Oprah Winfrey's favourite event planner and has arranged weddings and parties for everyone from Jennifer Aniston and Tom Cruise to Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian, so there was never any doubt that Colin Cowie would organise a wedding to remember for his own nuptials. The celebrity event planner married his fiancé Danny Peuscovich in his native South Africa on 22 February, following a week full of celebrations with friends including celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck and fashion designers Naeem Khan and Dennis Basso.

WATCH: See Colin Cowie and Danny Peuscovich's wedding video (© FJS Productions)

The wedding was 14 months in the making, with the couple breaking traditions to have their own unique celebrations that reflected their personal style and relationship, and judging by their wedding video and photos, it was as fabulous as it sounds.

Colin Cowie married Danny Peuscovich in South Africa (Photos: © Jean-Pierre Uys)

Celebrations began with a 'glamoflauge'-themed dinner in the African bush, where every guest dressed as their favourite safari animal for an evening of dinner and dancing. That was followed by an afternoon beach party at Grand Africa Café and Beach on Thursday, and a rehearsal dinner at a villa in Boschendal on Friday, where guests were treated to a Louis XIII tasting experience.

The wedding itself was held at Boschendal Vineyard in Cape Town, where both grooms wore custom designer tuxedos from Savile Row and walked down the aisle together, mingling with their 200 guests as they went. After exchanging custom bracelets instead of wedding rings, cold white pyro fireworks were set off and cocktail hour began.

Colin has planned events for celebrities including Jennifer Aniston and Tom Cruise (Photos: © Jean-Pierre Uys)

Unsurprisingly, Colin says it is his favourite wedding that he has ever planned. "I never thought this would happen for me, but we're both completely in love," he said of the nuptials, which featured an elaborate three-course meal followed by an all-night party that saw guests dance until dawn, or when breakfast was served at 5am. It definitely sounds like a wedding to remember!

