Ali Bastian celebrated her first wedding anniversary on Wednesday by sharing some never-before-seen photos from their big day. The former Strictly contestant, who is set to welcome her first child any day, reflected on their first year of marriage in an emotional Instagram post.

"One year married today!! Happy Anniversary my love @davidcomahony. What a year! We have made so many beautiful memories and what exciting times ahead! Thank you for choosing me every day – I choose you back," Ali wrote.

She also explained the story behind the second image, which shows her godson hugging her at the altar. "The second photo entitled 'You may now kiss the bride'... captured the moment my Godson Jensen thought that that was actually his cue," Ali revealed. "All of these little moments in time that we can’t plan for, we can’t anticipate, that make life beautiful - those times we have to take our hands off the steering wheel and let life reveal her spectacular, messy, joyous, sometimes painful, unpredictable self to us. There is no one on the planet I would rather share this joy ride with."

Ali and David have certainly had a memorable year since their wedding; in October the couple shared the exciting news that they are expecting their first child together in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. They have since revealed that they are having a baby girl, and Ali recently celebrated their impending arrival with a pink-themed baby shower in February.

Ali Bastian shared throwback wedding photos for her first anniversary with David O'Mahony

"Our baby is due close to our wedding anniversary. With the date fast approaching we have so much to celebrate. David and I really enjoyed cutting the cake together. It was as if we were getting married again," Ali told HELLO!.

Ali and David are expecting their first child together in March

The couple celebrated with family and friends including Ali's Hollyoaks girlfriends Carley Stenson and Sarah Jayne Dunn. "I feel so lucky that we have such incredible friendships that have stood the test of time. We've been through so much together – I don't know what I'd do without them. We're usually a foursome with our other bestie Jodi Albert but she sadly couldn't make it. I know how much she wanted to be with us," said Ali.

