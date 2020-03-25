Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are due to tie the knot on 29 May. Since the coronavirus pandemic began, they have been forced to cancel their wedding reception and, following the announcement of a UK lockdown, it has not yet been confirmed whether or not they will go ahead with the ceremony (the Church of England also stipulated a restriction to five guests before the lockdown was put in place). As a result, what was meant to be one of the happiest days of Princess Beatrice's life has been tainted by the effects of COVID-19. We're sure it hasn't had an impact on their relationship – we've seen them looking loved-up plenty of times recently – but Beatrice will be unable to enjoy almost every aspect a woman looks forward to in a wedding. Here's everything she will miss out on.

1. Hen party

The UK government has advised that members of the public must not leave their house for the next three weeks, unless to buy food or to exercise once a day, and so Beatrice would be unable to attend a hen party, or to host one at her home. Beatrice hasn't given anything away as to the type of hen party she would like, but she did plan her sister Eugenie's party which was reportedly held in Ibiza, while Meghan Markle is rumoured to have spent a weekend enjoying the spa at Soho Farmhouse.

Princess Beatrice planned her sister Eugenie's hen party

2. Bridal shower

As with a hen party, Beatrice will also be unable to join a more intimate bridal party since it would still include people outside of her home. The UK lockdown restricts the public from visiting members of their family, as well as friends, and so Beatrice currently isn't even able to celebrate with her sister Eugenie or mother Sarah.

3. Wedding dress shopping

Under UK lockdown guidelines, all "non-essential" businesses have been ordered to close, and so Beatrice currently won't be able to visit bridal stores to try on wedding dresses. She will be able to order online if she so wishes, but she will miss out on the experience of trying on a wedding dress in front of her family and friends until restrictions are lifted.

Bridal designer Kate Halfpenny believes Beatrice may channel Princess Grace of Monaco's bridal gown

4. Bridesmaid dress shopping

Besides her own gown, Beatrice will be unable to take her bridesmaids shopping for their own dresses.

5. Visiting the venue

There's nothing like visiting your wedding venue to get you excited, and the COVID-19 pandemic means that Beatrice will be unable to leave her house to see the Chapel Royal at St James' Palace, where she and Edoardo intend on having their ceremony. The couple would also be unable to arrange their seating plan and imagine where there guests would sit.

Beatrice and Edoardo had planned for their ceremony to be held at the Chapel Royal

6. Menu tasting

Though food stores remain open, restaurants and bars have also been ordered to close as part of the UK lockdown. Beatrice and Edoardo would be unable to attend a wedding menu tasting, as well as a cake tasting.

7. Hair and make-up trial

Even before the UK lockdown, social distancing meant that hair stylists and make-up artists wouldn't have been able to trial bridal looks on Beatrice. If she does decide to go ahead with the ceremony, she may follow in the Duchess of Cambridge's footsteps and do her own.

