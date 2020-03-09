9 ways Princess Beatrice's wedding will be different to a typical royal wedding Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will marry on 29 May

Princess Beatrice will tie the knot with property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday 29 May. The pair announced their engagement in September after dating for a year and amid divorces and Meghan and Harry’s decision to step back from royal duties, Beatrice and Edoardo’s news was undoubtedly a happy distraction for the royal family, but the event is going to be very different from a typical royal wedding. Here’s how.

1. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding won’t be televised

Unlike the weddings of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Beatrice and Edoardo will not broadcast their nuptials. It has not been confirmed exactly why, but Beatrice is known for being more reserved than her sister Eugenie, and reports suggest the couple want their big day to have an intimate and private atmosphere.

2. There will be no carriage procession

Once Beatrice and Edoardo have exchanged vows, the newlyweds will not travel the distance between the ceremony at Chapel Royal and the reception at Buckingham Palace by carriage, they will do so by car.

3. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's ceremony will be a lot more intimate

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to hold their ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor with a capacity of 800 people, while Prince William and Kate Middleton held theirs at Westminster Abbey with 2,000 guests. Beatrice and Edoardo, meanwhile, will say I do at Chapel Royal in front of just 150 guests.

4. Princess Beatrice may not have two dresses

If her desire for a more intimate and low-key ceremony is anything to go by, Princess Beatrice may stick with one wedding dress, rather than the two that most royal brides would have. What’s more, she may opt for an Italian designer in honour of Edoardo’s heritage, unlike a British brand like Eugenie, Meghan and Kate.

5. Princess Beatrice may not wear a veil

Every royal British bride bar Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Anne on their second weddings, and Princess Eugenie at her wedding to Jack Brooksbank wore a veil. Beatrice may choose to follow in her sister’s footsteps and forgo a veil at her own nuptials.

Princess Eugenie decided against wearing a veil at her wedding to Jack Brooksbank

6. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not attend

Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will most likely receive an invite to Beatrice and Edoardo’s big day, it is not confirmed whether they will attend the day following their recent move to Canada.

7. Princess Beatrice’s father Prince Andrew may not do a speech

It has been confirmed that Prince Andrew, Duke of York, will give his daughter Beatrice away, but there is speculation as to whether he will give a speech since he stepped down from royal duties.

8. Princess Beatrice’s mother Sarah Ferguson may sign the wedding papers

Where tradition dictates that a bride’s father sign her wedding papers, a recent change in British law means that Sarah would now be able to do so for Beatrice. Sarah played a huge part in the planning of her other daughter Eugenie’s wedding and she seems just as excited about Beatrice’s, so this would surely be something she would appreciate.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson has helped plan both of her daughter's weddings

9. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's reception will be hosted at Buckingham Palace

It’s not the first time Queen Elizabeth has offered Buckingham Palace as the location for a royal wedding reception – the last was Prince William and Kate Middleton – but neither Meghan Markle nor Princess Eugenie were lucky enough to have their receptions at the Palace. Of course, Beatrice accepted the invitation.

