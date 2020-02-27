How the coronavirus could affect your wedding day You may struggle to get hold of a wedding dress

The development of coronavirus is ongoing. It’s believed to have originated In China where, according to the BBC, 78,159 people have been infected as of 26 February, with 2,717 of them dying. The virus - causing severe lung disease - has since spread to 27 countries including the UK, with 15 Brits being diagnosed so far. This has understandably had the world on high alert, and the latest effect concerns wedding dresses.

SEE: The dreamiest new wedding dresses 2020 brides will be lusting after

Many bridal retailers in the UK import their dresses from China, where the outbreak is said to have started and where many factories have been forced to close. Closure means no production and no production means no wedding dresses.

SEE: Best celebrity wedding dresses of 2019

Labour MP Chris Bryant spoke out about the issue and said that shops in the UK are already finding it difficult to keep their businesses going, since spring is peak wedding dress shopping season.

“Having married many women in my time when I was a vicar, I am aware that this is very time sensitive,” he said. “And there is a real danger to many of these businesses that they are going to suffer enormous financial loss, let alone to the families.”

James Waddington, of bridal dress manufacturer Romantica of Devon, told PA news agency that they are already putting alternative systems in place and are shipping half-finished dresses to the UK for them to be completed at local factories.

Meanwhile, the British Bridal Suppliers Association (BBSA) is advising brands to reconsider their standard delivery times as a pre-emption to suspended deliveries and to avoid customer disappointment.

SEE: The best celebrity wedding dresses of 2019

Though this may cause some inconvenience, MP Chris Bryant went on to request that Health Secretary Matt Hancock chased up “replies from ministers in other departments to make sure there is some kind of financial support” for British bridal retailers, while the World Health Organisation states that the epidemic has been “steadily declining” since 2 February and that “the measures taken in China have averted a significant number of cases”.

Our advice? Plan further ahead than you had originally intended to avoid added stress.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.