Bindi Irwin has shared the first photo from her impromptu wedding to Chandler Powell, and revealed how coronavirus significantly changed their big day. The 21-year-old said they had to "change everything" about their nuptials, after the COVID-19 pandemic meant large gatherings were restricted so they couldn't have any guests in attendance.

However, the couple said their wedding was still incredibly special, and going ahead with only Bindi's mum and brother as witnesses was important for the safety of their friends and family. "March 25th 2020. We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now," Bindi wrote.

The newlywed continued: "We've planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn't have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe."

While the couple would have loved for their friends and family to be there, they said they were looking forward to sharing photos and videos with them. And they still found a special way to pay tribute to Bindi's late father, Steve Irwin. "Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad's memory," she added. "We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other."

Rounding off her post with an inspirational message for her followers – and especially any other couples whose wedding plans have been impacted by the coronavirus – Bindi concluded: "To everyone reading this – stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!"

