Coronavirus has made buying a wedding dress a lot harder. First it was the closure of many major factories in China that had previously provided gowns for bridal retailers in the UK, and now it’s the closure of all "non-essential" businesses during lockdown meaning that online shopping is the only option. Add to that the inability to hold large social gatherings, the inability to travel and, now, the inability to leave the house at all, and COVID-19 has made planning a wedding one of the most stressful events. Here, we've rounded up the best wedding dresses to buy now in the hope of relieving some pressure.

Needle & Thread has cemented its status as a stalwart for romantic, ethereal bridal gowns. This ruffled dress is embellished with sequins and swathed in tulle. There's also 15 percent off as part of Net-A-Porter's seasonal sale.

Dress, was £725, now £616.25, Needle & Thread at Net-A-Porter

Meghan Markle's go-to designer Roland Mouret designs sustainable wedding dresses intended to be worn time and time again after your big day. He also produces stylish jumpsuits such as this off-the-shoulder style, also available at Net-A-Porter for 15 per cent off.

Jumpsuit, was £1650, now £1402.50, Roland Mouret at Net-A-Porter

Whistles' halterneck Maria wedding dress is a deadringer for Meghan Markle's evening wedding dress, designed by Stella McCartney. It features the exact same bateau neck and fluted skirt that pools at the ground, while Selfridges is also offering free delivery with the code FREEDEL.

Dress, £599, Whistles at Selfridges

Camilla and Marc's sleeveless satin maxi dress is the perfect style for a summer wedding when, fingers crossed, you'll be free from coronavirus isolation and able to enjoy your big day. It'll also work for any special summer occasions, if you've decided to postpone your nuptials until the winter.

Dress, £450, Camilla and Marc at Selfridges

Ghost offers vintage-inspired wedding dresses with elegant appeal, and its satin Willow dress is everything we've ever dreamt of. What's more, it's currently half price in the sale at John Lewis.

Dress, was £695, now £347.50, Ghost at John Lewis

If it's a long-sleeved style you're after, Ghost's Laurel wedding dress comes with bohemian puffed sleeves, and an elegant train.

Dress, £495, Ghost at John Lewis

Coronavirus will likely make your big day even more special, and Monsoon's Hannah bridal gown fits the fairytale bill. The super feminine silhouette features a Bardot neckline with a twist at the front and a fitted bodice.

Dress, £349, Monsoon at John Lewis

