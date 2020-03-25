Bindi Irwin has reportedly tied the knot in a secret ceremony. The conservationist exchanged vows with fiancé Chandler Powell at Australia Zoo on Wednesday afternoon, just hours before the Federal Government's COVID-19 deadline on the number of wedding guests allowed at a wedding ceremony comes into effect. The 21-year-old daughter of the late Steve Irwin has been engaged since her birthday in July.

Photographs taken on Wednesday revealed a white gown peeking out from a huddle of white umbrellas, and further aerial footage captured an outdoor area dotted with flower arches and palm trees. At the end of the aisle was a musician holding a guitar, and easels displaying photographs could also be seen, as well as camera crews and photographers, presumably there to document the beautiful ceremony. Sweetly, Australia Zoo staff holding koalas were also in attendance alongside dozens of other guests seen at the venue.

Bindi and Chandler

Bindi and Chandler – who was previously a wakeboarder in Seffner, Florida – met at Australia Zoo, and when revealing the news of her engagement on social media, Bindi wrote: "Chandler, close to six years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I'm so looking forward to spending our forever together as your wife."

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old sweetly shared a photo on Instagram of her father Steve, who tragically lost his life in 2006 after being stung by a stingray. Alongside the image, Bindi wrote: "Thank you for being my guiding light. You're always with me."

In November, wildlife expert Bindi spoke to HELLO! ahead of her wedding and admitted she is finding "some special way" to include him in the ceremony and reception. "I was thinking some koalas, maybe a wombat would remind me of him! We are going to sit down and find little ways to be able to include him. Things he liked to eat - and what's so special for us is getting married in Australia Zoo, it's dad favourite place on the planet, he built the place with his bare hands so it will be really nice I think to celebrate the day surrounded by love and light."

