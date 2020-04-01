Gregg Wallace has had an exciting year with his wife Anne-Marie Sterpini as they welcomed their first child, Sid Massimo Wallace, together. But the MasterChef: The Professionals host has been through several relationship struggles before meeting his current partner, having been married three times previously. Gregg has social media to thank for meeting not just one but two of his wives, after he first spoke to Anne-Marie via Twitter back in 2013. Find out more about his fascinating marital history…

Loading the player...

WATCH: MasterChef host John Torode and wife Lisa post hilarious video

Anne-Marie Sterpini: Married 2016 – present

Gregg and Anne-Marie first spoke via social media in 2013, when the caterer contacted Gregg to ask if rhubarb really went with duck, after seeing him try the recipe on a TV show. "I just looked at Anna's photo and thought, 'Wow, she's pretty,'" Gregg told HELLO! magazine, before revealing that they started exchanging messages before finally meeting for dinner in London.

Gregg is married to his fourth wife Anne-Marie Sterpini

The couple got engaged in December 2014 and married at Hever Castle in Kent in August 2016, in a ceremony shared exclusively with HELLO!. The nuptials were attended by Gregg's MasterChef co-star John Torode, who was best man, and his now-fiancée Lisa Faulkner. Gregg and Anne-Marie are expecting their first child together this summer.

READ: Look back at MasterChef: The Professionals star Gregg Wallace's wedding – full exclusive story

Heidi Brown: Married 2010-2011

The 55-year-old also met his third wife Heidi Brown via Twitter. Heidi, a biology teacher, exchanged messages with Gregg on the social networking site, and their relationship moved quickly. Just four months later they were living together, and they married the following year. However, the marriage was short-lived, and they separated just 15 months after their lavish nuptials at Coworth Park in Berkshire.

Gregg was married to Heidi Brown for 15 months

Denise: Married 1999-2004

Gregg met Denise, a pastry chef, in 1993, and they welcomed their son Tom together the following year. Their daughter Libby was born in 1997, but didn't tie the knot until 1999. The couple were married for five years but divorced in 2004 when Denise discovered the MasterChef star was having an affair with one of his employees.

STORY: Take a look around MasterChef star Greg Wallace's home

Loading the player...

See some of the most beautiful celebrity weddings

Christine: Married 1991

Gregg was a 24-year-old greengrocer when he met his first wife Christine, who he married in an impromptu ceremony which they celebrated with a meal in a pie and mash shop nearby. Their marriage lasted just six weeks, and in his autobiography Gregg joked that the marriage was "possibly the shortest marriage in the world", and said he knew it was a mistake even before they married.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.