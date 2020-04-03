Bindi Irwin reveals the meaning behind her wedding dress There was reason to the sleeves of her Paddington Weddings gown

Bindi Irwin married long-term boyfriend Chandler Powell in a secret ceremony at Australia Zoo on 25 March, and the 21-year-old says her wedding dress was an ode to her father, Steve Irwin.

The sunflower lace sleeves "reminded me of my family and my dad," Bindi told People Magazine. "When we would go on projects and drives together, we'd often drive through these huge sunflower fields in the middle of nowhere and we always stopped to take them in," she explained. "It was just perfect, I said, 'Oh my goodness, that's the dress,' and we all started crying."

The style was also influenced by the gown her mother wore when she tied the knot with Bindi's late father. "I wanted something very similar because I've admired my mum's dress since I was tiny," Bindi added. "When I was about 12 years old, I put on mum's wedding dress and it was really, really special… It's over 50 years old because it's been in the family for that long."

Bindi shared a throwback photo of herself and father Steve on Instagram

Bindi previously told HELLO! that she would have liked to have reworn her mother's exact dress, but that she wanted it to have last been worn by her mum on her wedding date in 1992. "I want to leave it how it is because that's the dress she married dad in," she said. "I really wanted my dress to mimic hers and have that royal feel where it's just graceful. So it's got beautiful long sleeves."

She went for a beautiful gown by Paddington Weddings, a Brisbane-based bridal boutique that creates 100% Australian made wedding dresses, and Bindi told us that her mum was "a huge help" with finding the one.

