Bindi Irwin reveals the meaning behind her wedding dress

There was reason to the sleeves of her Paddington Weddings gown

Bridie Wilkins

Bindi Irwin married long-term boyfriend Chandler Powell in a secret ceremony at Australia Zoo on 25 March, and the 21-year-old says her wedding dress was an ode to her father, Steve Irwin.

March 25th 2020 ❤️ We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history. Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this - stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!

The sunflower lace sleeves "reminded me of my family and my dad," Bindi told People Magazine. "When we would go on projects and drives together, we'd often drive through these huge sunflower fields in the middle of nowhere and we always stopped to take them in," she explained. "It was just perfect, I said, 'Oh my goodness, that's the dress,' and we all started crying."

WATCH: Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell discuss their wedding details

The style was also influenced by the gown her mother wore when she tied the knot with Bindi's late father. "I wanted something very similar because I've admired my mum's dress since I was tiny," Bindi added. "When I was about 12 years old, I put on mum's wedding dress and it was really, really special… It's over 50 years old because it's been in the family for that long."

bindi steve z

Bindi shared a throwback photo of herself and father Steve on Instagram

Bindi previously told HELLO! that she would have liked to have reworn her mother's exact dress, but that she wanted it to have last been worn by her mum on her wedding date in 1992. "I want to leave it how it is because that's the dress she married dad in," she said. "I really wanted my dress to mimic hers and have that royal feel where it's just graceful. So it's got beautiful long sleeves."

She went for a beautiful gown by Paddington Weddings, a Brisbane-based bridal boutique that creates 100% Australian made wedding dresses, and Bindi told us that her mum was "a huge help" with finding the one.  

