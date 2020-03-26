David Beckham's father Ted announces engagement during coronavirus

David Beckham's father Ted has announced his engagement 18 years after his divorce from David's mother Sandra, who he was married to for 33 years and shares three children with. Ted is now engaged to solicitor Hilary Meredith, who he is currently self-isolating with at their home in Cheshire amid coronavirus. The happy couple shared a statement with PA: "While there are far more important things going on in the world right now, we are thrilled to say that we are happily engaged. Stay safe everyone."

SEE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's incredible £42million Miami penthouse

Ted and Hilary first met last year through the charity work they both do for UK armed forces, veterans and their families at Broughton House Veteran Care Village. Besides campaigning, Hilary also runs law firm Hilary Meredith Solicitors and is Visiting Professor of Law and Veterans' Affairs at the University of Chester.

David is yet to publicly comment on his dad's engagement, but he often shares posts featuring both Ted and his mother Sandra on Instagram. On Ted's 70th birthday in 2018, David posted a photo of them together when he was a child.

David paid tribute to his father on his 70th birthday with a throwback photo

"Happy birthday dad," he captioned it. "Nice tash btw, now you can see where I got my change of hair styles. Have the most amazing day you deserve it… Happy 70th love you."

SEE: David and Victoria Beckham's £31million London home has to be seen to be believed

For Father's Day, David and Ted also teamed up for a video with whisky brand Haig Club, where the father-and-son duo reflected on the joys of being a parent. Ted said, "You've turned out exactly how I want you."

And speaking of his own experiences as a father to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, David added, "When you actually become a parent, it changes you in so many different ways." Ted replied: "You just want to be with them. It does make you grow up and feel special."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.