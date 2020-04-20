Emmerdale's Matthew Wolfenden shares photo from secret wedding with Charley Webb The Emmerdale couple even surprised their sons Buster and Bowie

Matthew Wolfenden has reflected on the moment he and Charley Webb surprised friends and family with the news they were getting married – and revealed they hadn't even told their sons Buster and Bowie. The Emmerdale couple had gathered their loved ones for what they had said was Charley's 30th birthday party, but it was in fact their wedding day.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of their shock announcement, Matthew said it is "One of my favourite pictures EVER". The image shows Charley and Matthew sharing a hug, while their two young sons looked to the camera in shock.

Matthew Wolfenden and Charley Webb's wedding was a surprise to their guests

"The moment we announced to a room full of our friends and family that the '30th birthday party for Charley' they were at, was actually our wedding!" Matthew explained. "Buster and Bowie had absolutely no idea. The boys faces caught on camera are priceless. Lockdown's not too bad with these lot, and the new addition of Ace obviously."

Matthew and Charley married on 10 February 2018, nine years after they announced their engagement. After surprising guests with the news of their wedding plans, Charley changed out of her black sheer party dress into a stunning Suzanne Neville wedding dress, which featured a long-sleeved lace bodice and figure-hugging crepe skirt with button-back detailing.

Charley changed into a Suzanne Neville wedding dress for their ceremony

Guests at their wedding included their Emmerdale co-star Lucy Pargeter, who commented on Matthew's photo: "Biggest surprise of my life… apart from being pregnant with twins!! What a night, so glad and happy to have been part of it." Charley's brother, Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas, also commented: "AMAZING."

The couple have since welcomed their son Ace together, and recently celebrated the tenth birthday of their eldest son, Buster, with Charley telling fans it was "the quickest, craziest 10 years I've ever known".

