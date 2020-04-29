Prince Charles and Camilla surprise fan with personal message on wedding anniversary The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall referred to the current coronavirus pandemic

Prince Charles and Camilla celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on 9 April 2020, and one fan was delighted to have received a personal thank you card from the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall. @Theduchessofwonderland shared a photo of the card with the caption: "This lovely thank you card from the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall for the occasion of their 15th wedding anniversary came today, (quite ironically on the wedding anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge). The message on the back I think is thoughtful and a nice touch bearing in mind the current circumstances."

The message from Charles and Camilla referred to the coronavirus pandemic, and expressed their appreciation for fans in such hard times. "It was so very kind of you to think of sending us such a nice message for our 15th wedding anniversary," they wrote. "And we cannot thank you enough for remembering us in these difficult and uncertain times."

The card featured a photo of the couple on 17 July 2019 at Exmoor National Park in Simonsbath, England, at a picnic to mark 70 years since the parks were created in 1949. The Duchess of Cornwall also celebrated her birthday on the same day, and was sung happy birthday by Prince Charles and the crowds.

Camilla and Charles on their 15th wedding anniversary

When the pair celebrated their wedding anniversary, Clarence House released a new photo of the couple sitting in the porch of their home Birkhall on the Queen's Balmoral Estate, where they are self-isolating during coronavirus lockdown. They were joined by their two Jack Russell terriers Beth and Bluebell.

The pair married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall on 9 April 2005, followed by a blessing at Windsor Castle. Camilla wore two outfits designed by Robinson Valentine: a cream dress with a feathered hat during the ceremony, and a floor-length pale blue and gold coat over a matching chiffon dress.

