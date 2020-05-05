Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding florist reveals how to make a hand-tied bouquet It's just the thing for your Zoom wedding

Philippa Craddock and her team created the stunning floral displays and bouquet for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in 2018, and now she's sharing her expertise to help you perfect your own floristry skills at home. The royal wedding florist has posted two tutorials on Instagram to create beautiful hand-tied bouquets – and they'd be perfect if you're hosting a lockdown wedding celebration.

While fresh flowers can be hard to come by in the shops amid the coronavirus pandemic, Philippa's easy-to-follow tutorials feature flowers you may already have growing in your garden – including sweet peas and lilac – or could be swapped for seasonal alternatives.

Philippa Craddock shared a tutorial to create this hand-tied bouquet

After conditioning the flowers and removing excess leaves from the stems, Philippa started gathering the stems together one-by-one, and twisting them to create a classic spiral bouquet. Once all of the flowers are in place, she tied ribbon around them to create a bouquet that would look beautiful for a summer wedding, or make a thoughtful gift to surprise someone during the lockdown.

As well as creating a mixed bouquet with garden flowers, Philippa showcased a second design using only sweet peas, which she said "would be a really interesting bridal bouquet". The beautiful spring flowers featured in Meghan's bouquet along with Lily of the Valley, Jasmine, Astilbe, Astrantia and Myrtle, a staple in every royal bride's wedding bouquet.

Meghan and Harry featured seasonal flowers in their wedding

A sentimental addition to Meghan's wedding flowers were Forget-Me-Nots, which are known to be Princess Diana's favourite flowers and were handpicked by Prince Harry from the couple's private garden at Kensington Palace.

Meanwhile, the stunning displays at St. George's Chapel featured foliage from The Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park, along with seasonal plants such as beech, birch and hornbeam. Combined with white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves, the floral display stayed true to Meghan and Harry's focus on seasonality in every aspect of their wedding.

