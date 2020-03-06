Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had the best reaction to surprise proposal: see video The Duke and Duchess of Sussex later congratulated the couple in person

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked delighted after a military veteran proposed to his partner on stage at the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday night. Prince Harry and Meghan both smiled and applauded during the surprise proposal, and later invited the newly-engaged couple to speak with them privately after the awards ceremony finished.

Welsh Guards veteran Danny Holland took the opportunity to propose to his girlfriend Lauren Price after winning the recognising achievement award. The entire audience was caught off guard by the romantic moment, with Meghan seen placing her hands on her chest as she watched from the front row.

Prince Harry and Meghan witnessed a couple get engaged at the Endeavour Fund Awards

Speaking to the PA news agency afterward, Danny said: "With winning (the award) as well, there was no better time to do it. Although she always said she didn't want it with a lot of other people around."

RELATED: Best photos from Prince Harry and Meghan's night at Endeavour Fund Awards

Lauren said they were both invited to speak to the Duke and Duchess privately after the ceremony finished. She said: "They just congratulated us. They asked us how we felt and if I was expecting it. They said they were really happy for us."

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan attend the Endeavour Fund Awards

Mr Holland was left with mental health difficulties after being hit by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan. He is now a racing driver, supported by Mission Motorsport, and is working towards becoming an instructor to help others in their rehabilitation.

MORE: Meghan Markle gives rare insight into life with baby Archie Harrison

WATCH: One of tonight’s @EndeavourFund Award winners just proposed to his partner in front of Harry and Meghan...

Watch the reaction from the Sussexes, the audience, and (of course) the bride-to-be!! 💍 pic.twitter.com/rlDp9FTZxD — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 5, 2020

The proposal took place on stage in front of Prince Harry and Meghan

The surprise proposal came during Prince Harry and Meghan's first joint engagement since announcing their decision to step back from royal duties in January. The Duke told the audience that they were "very happy to be back" in a speech at the ceremony, in which he also thanked them for their support following their surprise announcement. "A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back, well I'm also here to tell you, I've always got yours," Harry said.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.