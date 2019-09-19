Exclusive: New details revealed about Misha Nonoo's wedding – from the venue to the dress code The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are attending the wedding in Rome on Friday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already landed in Rome for the wedding of her close friend Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess on Friday – and they have quite a weekend to look forward to! HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! has revealed that the wedding will take place in Villa Aurelia at 6pm to coincide with the sunset, and will be followed by a gala dinner and a dance.

The dress code states women should wear full-length dresses and men should dress in tuxedos for the star-studded nuptials, which will take place in the lavish 17th-century villa which boasts breath-taking views across Rome from its gardens.

Meghan's close friend Misha Nonoo is getting married in Rome

Misha and Michael will keep the celebrations going on Saturday, with various activities planned for their guests, including Prince Harry and Meghan. As well as exploring Rome with organised city tours, they will enjoy lunch together before gathering for another big dinner in the Cinecittà film studios. With a "dazzling" dress code and theme of "la Dolce Vita", it will be a night to remember for the newlyweds and their guests.

Along with Prince Harry and Meghan, the guest list is certifiably A-list, and includes the likes of Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, model Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, singer Katy Perry and her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are also expected to make an appearance. Needless to say, strong security measures are being taken to protect guests' privacy.

The wedding will take place at Villa Aurelia

Misha is one of Meghan's best friends and chose her friend's wedding to make her first public appearance with boyfriend Michael, so it is no surprise that the Duke and Duchess have travelled to Rome for the fashion designer’s big day. The trip comes just days before Harry and Meghan embark on their first royal tour with baby Archie, with the family due to arrive in Cape Town on Sunday.

