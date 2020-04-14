Sabrina Elba says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding changed her life Idris Elba and his wife attended the royal wedding in 2018

Idris Elba's wife Sabrina Elba has revealed how attending Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding in May 2018 changed her life.

SEE: Idris Elba reveals how he got an invite to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding

Speaking to the Sunday Times Style Magazine, she spoke out about being spotted as a guest at the wedding on TV: "Every single person I know just saw me walk into this wedding on TV – and I don't even know how to explain that feeling. It definitely went from being 'Sabrina from Vancouver' to – I don't even know what to call it now!"

Sabrina and Idris attended as guests alongside stars including George and Amal Clooney and Serena Williams

The 32-year-old model, who married Idris last year, added that her phone was repeatedly vibrating with messages once the couple had been seen. "It has never been so busy," she said. "I didn't look at it, out of respect, but I could feel it dinging."

SEE: Idris Elba warns fans to stay safe after testing positive for coronavirus

Loading the player...

WATCH: Idris and Sabrina Elba and Oprah Winfrey arrive at the royal wedding

How do Idris and Sabrina know Meghan and Harry? Harry's father Prince Charles helped Idris become the actor he is today through his charity The Prince's Trust, which provides grants for young people facing economic hardship, like Idris had been. "I left school at 16 with dreams of attending the National Youth Music Theatre but was disheartened when I realised how much it would cost," he told the Mirror in 2013. "It was The Prince's Trust who made it possible. They gave me a £1500 grant and set me on the path that would eventually change my life." Idris has since become a Prince's Trust ambassador.

Idris has been friends with Prince Harry for years

As for Meghan, Idris has previously opened up about his admiration for her as a member of the royal family. "Meghan Markle, as a person, regardless of colour, is a role model," he explained to Sky News. "Of course, our society is one of mixed heritage and it's great to see Meghan within the royal family. It's great. And of course, she's going to be a beacon and of course she's going to be someone that people look towards."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.