Coronation Street's Sam Aston celebrates special day with wife in lockdown Corrie's Chesney and his wife Briony shared the day with fans

Coronation Street's Sam Aston, who plays Chesney in the soap, celebrated his first wedding anniversary with wife Briony Aston in lockdown at their home, and the actor marked the occasion by sharing a tribute complete with a photo of the couple on their big day.

"Trying our hardest to relive the best day of our lives," he captioned the post on his Instagram page. "Happy 1 year anniversary @yoga_with_briony thank you for all the beautiful and happy memories."

Sam's picture featured the pair and a stunning backdrop of their ceremony on Stock Farm in Cheshire.

Briony also posted a similar photo of the couple in honour of their anniversary. She wrote, "It doesn't matter that we're spending our 1st anniversary in lockdown, we're spending it together in our home, and that's what truly matters."

Sam and Briony tied the knot in front of a slew of Sam's Coronation Street co-stars including Brooke Vincent who plays Sophie Webster, Alan Halsall who plays Tyrone Dobbs, and Mikey North who takes on the role of Gary Windass.

Alan took to his Instagram Story to wish the couple a happy anniversary with a photo of himself and his girlfriend Tisha Merry, who previously paid Steph Britton in the soap and now lives with Alan. He wrote, "1 year ago today at "The Aston" wedding! Such a beautiful day."

Speaking of their relationship, Sam previously told the Mirror Online: "Briony and I met when I was about 15 or 16. We talked through MSN messenger and then went on a date. We got together, but we were very young and ended it – which she always liked to bring up. I was in Corrie too, so I had filming. We just didn't see enough of each other. We split, but there was nothing bitter about it."

They later reunited at a drama workshop after which Sam says they "went for a meal that night at a country pub and that was it, we've been together ever since".

