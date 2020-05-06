Gigi Hadid has officially confirmed that she and boyfriend Zayn Mailk are expecting their first child, and ex One Direction singer Zayn has now sparked rumours that he has proposed to Gigi by revealing a photo of his tattoo: a poem about love and marriage.

Zayn has a tattoo of a wedding reading on his forearm

Jeweller George Khalife took to Instagram to share a picture of Zayn wearing one of his evil-eye bracelets, and unveiled the tattoo on Zayn's forearm. The poem, named 'On Marriage' by Kahlil Gibran, is a popular choice for readings at weddings, and says: "Sing and dance together and be joyous, but let each of you be alone. Give your hearts but not into each other's keeping. Stand together, yet not too near together; For the pillars of the temple stand apart. And the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other's shadow."

Understandably, fans have gone wild with excitement. One wrote: "Zayn and Gigi are in the most beautiful phase of their relationship, expecting a baby together, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they are already engaged or married. I feel very happy to see the two most passionate yet." Another added, "Zayn & Gigi got matching bracelets. Zayn has a new tattoo, Kahlil Gibrain's poem 'On Love and Marriage'. Y'all they're getting married, my Zigi heart is so happy!!"

George shared another post of Gigi and Zayn wearing the matching bracelets together, along with the caption reading: "Good vibes only for this beautiful couple!! @Gigihadid @zayn congrats," and fans took this as another sign of engagement.

@zjmzt4n wrote on Twitter: "The same bracelet, the plastic ring on your finger, the poem about marriage. Nothing gets out of my head the possibility that Zayn and Gigi are married." Only time will tell.

