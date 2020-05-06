Princess Eugenie took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share the news that the designer who made the outfits for her bridesmaids and pageboys is working to support the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic by creating children's masks. Eugenie went on to ask her followers to support the business, Amaia Kids as she shared a photo of some examples of masks that they have produced, and wrote, "The wonderful @amaiakids who made the little outfits for my bridesmaids and pageboys are making and donating children's masks. Please get in touch with them if you are in need of some at hospitals, charities, schools etc." Her next post read: "Thank you @amaiakids."

SEE: 8 volunteers who have lent a royal helping hand during the coronavirus crisis

Princess Eugenie shared a post for Amaia Kids on Instagram Stories

The masks are designed with bright colours and florals, along with subtle logo tags in the corner and white elastic straps. The brains behind the brand also shared the news on their own Instagram account with the caption: "Let us introduce you to the new 'piece de resistance', the face mask. As it seems that it will become part of our everyday look soon enough, we have decided to make it in style. Take a look, there are even matching ones for mums. Double 100% cotton layer and an extra layer of a 50gr TNT filter included." An additional post read: "The masks in beautiful liberty florals and lovely seersucker stripes have a second cotton layer and an additional layer with an interchangeable filter for extra security and longer mask duration." They are currently listed for £12-£15 on the website for anyone who doesn't fall into the category of which the label is donating to.

MORE: Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank show support for NHS

Prince George wore an Amaia Kids cardigan to meet his newborn sister Princess Charlotte in hospital

Amaia Kids has long been a fashion favourite of the royal family, with fans also including Kate Middleton who often dresses children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in designs from the store. Designer Amaia Arrieta previously told HELLO!, "The first time Kate came into the shop she was with her mother, it was quite funny because she said, 'I've just had a baby and I'm a little lost. Would you be able to help me?' Of course we knew who she was! It surprised us to see how normal and natural she was. We helped her like any new mum and I think she liked that because she's been coming back ever since."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.